Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
Return to your home site

Menu

Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver Survives Horrific Crash On Rainy Route 4 In Paramus

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The sedan hydroplaned, struck a fire hydrant, then rolled onto the driver’s side door and slid into a tree on westbound Route 4 in Paramus. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
Last Friday night's crash occurred on westbound Route 4 near the exits for Route 17. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

UPDATE: A horrific crash on a rain-drenched Paramus highway prompted a local police official to urge that drivers be extra cautious in bad weather.

Paramus Heavy Rescue and EMS members extricated a Sussex County driver who was trapped when her 2015 Subaru Legacy crashed after hydroplaning on westbound Route 4 right before the Route 17 exits late Friday.

The 35-year-old Hamburg motorist’s Subaru struck a fire hydrant, then rolled onto the driver’s side door and slid into a tree, Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury that wasn’t considered life-threatening, he said.

Responders said she was fortunate.

“I strongly recommend when driving in heavy rain to slow down and beware of hydroplaning,” Guidetti said.

He also urged motorists not to drive through large puddles and be sure to brake earlier and with less pressure.

One other thing: “Allow for extra travel time.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Paramus Daily Voice!

Serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.