Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
Return to your home site

Menu

Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sussex Dump Truck Driver Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Route 3 Crash Death Of Girl, 1
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Crash Sends Jeep Into Paramus Bank

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Columbia Bank, 134 South Fairview Avenue, Paramus
Columbia Bank, 134 South Fairview Avenue, Paramus Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A driver sustained a minor injury after a collision Monday night sent her Jeep into a former Paramus bank building.

Both vehicles were towed after the crash on South Fairview Avenue near the Rochelle Park border shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Paramus and Rochelle Park police and Rochelle Park firefighters and EMS were among the responders.

A building inspector also was summoned to check what used to be the Columbia Bank building.

The driver sustained a minor injury in the Paramus crash, responders said.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene on South Fairview Avenue in Paramus.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Paramus Daily Voice!

Serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.