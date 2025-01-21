Paramus-Ridgewood Pursuit Ends With Driver Barreling Through Fence (Developing)

The incident began just after 4:15 p.m. near Route 17 and Linwood Avenue when a driver fled a traffic stop, according to preliminary details. Officers pursued the vehicle through local streets, with the chase ultimately ending on Henrietta Court in Ridgewood.

Photos from the scene show a Mercedes-Benz that smashed through a residential fence, leaving significant damage.

One person was taken into custody following the crash. Daily Voice has reached out to the Paramus and Ridgewood Police Departments for additional information as the investigation continues.

