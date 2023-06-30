Paramus Police Nab Repeat Violent Offender Wanted In Multiple Towns

Jordan David Dufont, 23, was wanted in Westwood on charges of harassment and witness tampering when officers from the borough and Emerson tried to stop his car around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.

He sped off and an alert was issued for the 2016 Audi that the former Paramus Catholic basketball star was driving.

Dufont ended up ditching the vehicle, which Paramus Police Officer Nicholas Tanelli found in the parking lot of a Route 17 Wendy’s about 45 minutes later, Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

Dufont’s girlfriend apparently picked him up sometime before then, the chief said.

It was Tanelli who spotted her Nissan Altima exiting southbound Route 17 onto Ridgewood Avenue just before 3 a.m., Guidetti said.

He and Officer Michael Mordaga pulled the vehicle over and ordered the 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound suspect out, the chief said.

Dufont, in turn, “became aggressive and refused commands by the officers,” Guidetti said. “While they were attempting to remove Mr. Dufont from the vehicle, he assaulted the officers by kicking them.”

Tanelli and Mordaga subdued Dufont and brought him to headquarters. They charged him with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, along with resisting arrest, then sent him to the Bergen County Jail -- a familiar stop over the past several years (story continues below).

Calling Dufont “known to police” would be an understatement.

The Westwood resident first made headlines as a shooting guard on the Paramus Catholic High School varsity basketball team near the turn of the decade. His senior year was barely half over, however, when it all turned the other way.

Going on 4½ years now, Dufont has been in and out of jail several times following arrests in various area towns.

2019 began with Dufont's arrest on drug and weapons charges in Old Tappan, according to criminal records on file in Superior Court in Hackensack. He was in the county lockup for less than 24 hours when a judge released him under New Jersey's bail reform law.

Four months later, Dufont was among a trio of overnight car burglars cornered by Mahwah police.

The narratives of those two incidents were tame compared to others, however.

It was in late November of 2019 that authorities said Dufont and four others used SnapChat to lure a Rochelle Park man to a darkened parking lot where they beat him and took nearly $900 worth of drugs, an iPod and Airpods.

Dufont was charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy and sent to the county jail for three months.

Later that same year, Woodcliff Lake police caught him prowling through backyards in what authorities said turned out to be a close call: Dufont resisted, they said, and had to be subdued by officers who found him carrying a 9mm handgun in his chest pocket.

Dufont spent another six months "in county" following that arrest. It wasn't clear why he was again released in March 2021.

His longest jail stretch -- 10 months -- was to follow.

Dufont was arrested in Washington Township on burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges in November 2021. He was back on the street late last September.

Westwood police earlier this month arrested Dufont on charges of receiving stolen property, conspiracy and fencing stolen goods. He was once again sent to the county lockup -- only this time a judge freed him the following day.

Then came this week's overnight adventure.

Dufont remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest two days earlier in Paramus.

How long he'll remain there is anyone's guess.

