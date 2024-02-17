Overcast 35°

Paramus Murder Defendant Stabbed Dad Dead On Valentine’s Day, Left Him There Two Days: Sources

UPDATE: A Paramus man was charged with murder Friday after sources said he told borough police that he'd stabbed his father dead in their home on Valentine's Day and then left him there.

The man believed responsible for killing Manuel Thomas, 61, apparently called police himself shortly before 6 p.m. Feb. 16, to alert them to the homicide at 693 Bruce Drive near Forest Avenue in Paramus.

Late afternoon was turning to evening on Feb. 16 when Melvin Thomas, 32, told Paramus police that he’d killed 61-year-old Manuel Thomas two days earlier, the sources told Daily Voice.

Members of the department's Emergency Services Unit and others rushed to 693 Bruce Drive near Forest Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m., then forced their way in when they got no response.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said they found the elder Thomas’s body in the basement with multiple stab wounds.

The prosecutor didn’t address how police learned of the homicide, nor did he say when his investigators believe it happened. That will be determined by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The single and unemployed suspect surrendered to borough police, who turned him over to the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit.

In addition to murder, authorities charged Thomas with desecration of human remains, hindering and weapons offenses.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Manuel Thomas's wife of 36 years, Lissy, died in March 2021.

The couple had three children -- two sons, Melvin and Levin, 31, and a daughter, Ashley.

Detectives at one point escorted the daughter to the house, which was floodlit and completely cordoned off -- even from many other responders -- as the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

