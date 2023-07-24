Mostly Cloudy 84°

Paramus Motorcyclist Struck Near Home Remains Critical, Driver Charged With DWI Assault

A Paramus man was gravely injured when he was struck by a car whose driver authorities said was drunk at the time.

Cody Cleary, Jose Santos (inset)
Cody Cleary, Jose Santos (inset) Photo Credit: BCJ / Boyd A. Loving (file) / FACEBOOK
Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco

Cody Cleary, 28, was rear-ended on Farview Drive -- practically around the corner from his famiy's home -- around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 23.

Cleary -- whose brother, Michael, is a Paramus police officer -- was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center.

He remained in critical condition on life support, emergency responders said on Monday.

Arrested was Jose Santos, 45. He remained held in Bergen County Jail on Monday, charged with assault by auto while intoxicated.

Those charges were expected to be upgraded.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to announce the arrest sometime Monday afternoon.

