Responders said the truck overturned from the Route 17 ramp to the Route 4 west ramp around 7:30 a.m.

The driver had self-extricated by the time emergency responders arrived and was taken to HMH Hackensack University Medical Center by Paramus EMS with unknown injuries.

As of 8:55 a.m., the ramp remained closed, as responders were working to remove the truck from the roadway, Paramus Police Sgt. Brian Gleason said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.