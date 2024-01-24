Fog/Mist 40°

Oscar Winner F. Murray Abraham Talks 'Amadeus' In Bergen County

It's been 40 years, but the intense rivalry between Mozart and Salieri in "Amadeus" still resonates.

F. Murray Abraham

 Photo Credit: Jan Arkesteijn/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

F. Murray Abraham, who won an Academy Award for playing composer Antonio Salieri in the 1984 movie, will be appearing at the Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee on Saturday, Jan. 27, for a screening and discussion of his most iconic role. Jan. 27 is also Mozart's birthday.

In "Amadeus," Saleri lets his professional and personal jealousy of the mischievous Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart overcome his own genius, leading to deadly consequences. 

Critically acclaimed upon release, "Amadeus" was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning eight. In 1998, it was named to the American Film Institute's 100 Years...100 movies list.

To purchase tickets, click here.

