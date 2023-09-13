Olivia Rodrigo's World Tour: Will Getting Tickets Be Repeat Of Eras Tour Chaos?

Olivia Rodrigo announced her Guts tour on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Rodrigo will be playing two shows at Madison Square Garden on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6, in Philadelphia on Friday, July 19, and in Washington DC on July 20.

And just like with Taylor Swift, fans must register at Ticketmaster in the hopes they get access to the sale. Ticketmaster claims this helps block bots, reduces resale and gets more tickets directly to her fans, but Swifties know "all too well" how that ended. A Ticketmaster account is needed to register, no drivers license necessary.

Livies have until Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. to register. Invitations to the onsale (good 4 u!) will be sent out on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and tickets go on sale, Thursday, Sept. 21.

Ticketmaster notoriously crashed when fans rushed to get tickets to the Eras Tour.

Trying to get Olivia Rodrigo tickets, it's brutal out there.

