A ticket sold online in the Garden State matched four out of five numbers plus the red Powerball in the drawing held on Wednesday, March 13, winning $50,000. The ticket was sold via the Jackpocket app, which is based in Hewitt in Passaic County.

The winning numbers were 21, 29, 54, 59, 62 and the red Powerball was 4.

