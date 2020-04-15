VIDEO: Paramus First Responders Hold Clapout For New Bridge Healthcare Heroes

Healthcare heroes at New Bridge Medical Center got the recognition they deserve -- thanks to first responders in Paramus.

Dozens of police officers, firefighters and EMS workers showed up outside the hospital Tuesday afternoon to honor the nurses, doctors and staff on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle Tuesday.

Donning masks and holding encouraging signs, first responders sounded their sirens and flashed their lights at New Bridge exactly at 3 p.m.

Fire Prevention Chief Kevin Sheehan presented the idea to emergency responders, who felt it was a great idea to show appreciation for their partners in health care at the hospital.

"It was an emotional uplifting moment for first responders and healthcare workers," Paramus Police Detective Lt. Jimmy Teehan told Daily Voice.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.