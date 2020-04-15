Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
VIDEO: Paramus First Responders Hold Clapout For New Bridge Healthcare Heroes

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Left: Paramus Police Detective Lt. Jimmy Teehan and Paramus Co. 4 firefighter John Tabor. Right: Bergen New Bridge Medical Center workers proudly display their titles: Healthcare heroes. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Paramus first responders sound sirens to honor Bergen New Bridge Medical Center healthcare workers.
Paramus first responders sound sirens to honor Bergen New Bridge Medical Center healthcare workers. Video Credit: Special to Daily Voice
"Heroes Work Here" reads a sign outside of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Paramus Co. 4 firefighter John Tabor. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Paramus thanks the doctors, nurses and staff of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Paramus Police Detective Lt. Jimmy Teehan and Father Larry Evans, Paramus PBA Chaplain . Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Healthcare heroes at New Bridge Medical Center got the recognition they deserve -- thanks to first responders in Paramus.

Dozens of police officers, firefighters and EMS workers showed up outside the hospital Tuesday afternoon to honor the nurses, doctors and staff on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle Tuesday.

Donning masks and holding encouraging signs, first responders sounded their sirens and flashed their lights at New Bridge exactly at 3 p.m.

Fire Prevention Chief Kevin Sheehan presented the idea to emergency responders, who felt it was a great idea to show appreciation for their partners in health care at the hospital.

"It was an emotional uplifting moment for first responders and healthcare workers," Paramus Police Detective Lt. Jimmy Teehan told Daily Voice.

