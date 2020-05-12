Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paramus Daily Voice
The Valley Hospital Closes COVID-19 Unit Due To Declining Cases

Cecilia Levine
The Valley Hospital
The Valley Hospital Photo Credit: The Valley Hospital

The Valley Hospital has closed its COVID-19 unit due to the declining number of new cases, hospital officials confirmed.

Eight hospital units were transformed into an area designated specifically for the care of coronavirus patients, Valley spokeswoman Maureen Curran told Daily Voice.

Six of those were temporarily closed for a deep cleaning and disinfecting before reopening for patient care, Curran said. Two of the initial eight units will remain dedicated to caring for COVID-19 patients, according to Curran.

At its peak, Valley had more than 230 inpatient confirmed COVID-19 patients, plus an additional number of suspected patients under investigation, according to Curran. Valley had 49 confirmed coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, and "a handful" of suspected persons under investigation, Curran said.

A consistent decline in new COVID-19 hospitalizations is a key factor in reopening the state, Gov. Phil Murphy said. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New Jersey dropped from 6,750 to 4,195 between April 4 and May 10.

Several other area hospitals have also reportedly closed their COVID-19 units.

Valley initially dedicated four intensive care units to COVID-19 patients at the onset of the outbreak.

As the surge progressed, eight units were brought online for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, only two intensive care units remain dedicated to caring for COVID-19 patients. Of the eight initial units, six are being transitioned back to their normal functions.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

