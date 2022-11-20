SUV Tips On Route 17 Exit Ramp

A driver failed to negotiate a Route 17 exit ramp, landing an SUV on its side.

No injuries were reported in the rollover on the northbound highway's Midland Avenue exit ramp headed west in Paramus around 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Range Rover was significantly damaged and had to be righted and removed by Nutchie's Towing Service.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

