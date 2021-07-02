Re-Peeping Tom: Bergenfield Man Charged With Lurking Outside Paramus Homeowners' Windows

A repeat Peeping Tom from Bergenfield was caught peering into the windows of Paramus residents, authorities said.

Officer Gil Maynard initially found Jason S. Honickman, 41, walking through a residential neighborhood after a Reid Way resident called to report a suspicious man dressed in dark clothing shortly before midnight May 29, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Honickman “could not give a reasonable explanation on why he was walking through that neighborhood,” Ehrenberg said.

The officer didn’t have enough information to take him into custody, however, so they released him, the chief said.

Later that morning, residents on Reid Way and Evans Street reported surveillance video from their homes showing a voyeur peering into their windows that same Saturday into Sunday, Ehrenberg said.

He was wearing dark clothing and a hat.

Detective Lt. John Devine eventually identified the prowler as Honickman, the chief said.

Honickman, it turns out, had been charged with a similar incident at a Victoria's Secret at the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown in 2015, records show.

He received probation for entering women's fitting rooms to watch them changing, records show.

Court records also show an invasion of privacy conviction out of Hudson County in 2011, as well as arrests out of Florida -- for theft and property destruction, among other charges -- in the early 2000s.

Paramus police arrested Honickman on Monday. They booked him on trespassing and peering into window charges and released him without bail pending a court hearing.

The investigation was continuing, Ehrenberg said. Anyone with related information is asked to call Paramus police at (201) 262-3400, ext. 1374, or use the department's TIPS App located at www.paramuspolice.org.

