Port Jervis Pair Charged With Burglarizing Paramus, Montvale Wireless Stores

AT&T Wireless stores in Paramus and Montvale were burglarized by a Port Jervis pair – one of whom is already being held in Pennsylvania for another crime there, authorities announced Monday.

Lourriston Potter, 39, was arrested at his home on Friday by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Port Jervis police and the Pike County, PA District Attorney’s Office, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

His accused partner, Ricky Land, 40, was served with a criminal complaint at the Pike County Correctional Facility, where he’s been held for an unrelated incident, Musella said.

Musella’s detectives worked with Paramus and Montvale police to identify Potter and Land as the burglars who broke into the AT&T stores in Montvale on May 4, 2020 and in Paramus five days later, the prosecutor said.

Both are charged with burglary, theft, conspiracy and criminal mischief, he said.

Musella didn't say how the burglaries were committed, nor what, if anything, was stolen or the value.

