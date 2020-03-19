POLL: Should COVID-19 Approach Be More Aggressive In Bergen County Than Rest Of NJ?

Bergen County Executive James Tedesco has been one step ahead of the rest of the state in the COVID-19 fight since its first confirmed case two weeks ago. On Monday, Tedesco announced a new executive order that would impose a more aggressive action in Bergen than those effected by Gov. Murphy for the rest of the state. Then, on Thursday, Murphy told Tedesco to rescind his order. With the number of cases highest in Bergen County, should the county have its own set of rules?

