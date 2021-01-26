Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Oradell Police Officer Charged With Stealing Prescription Meds From Public Drop Box

Jerry DeMarco
Oradell Police Officer Jeffrey Peters
Oradell Police Officer Jeffrey Peters Photo Credit: Oradell PD / BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An Oradell police officer stole prescription medications from a secure drop box designed for the public to safely dispose of drugs, authorities charged.

Jeffrey Peters, 41, of Hawthorne “gained access on several occasions and removed prescription narcotics” from the locked drop box in the police department lobby, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

Peters, who joined the department in 2016, was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the charges, the prosecutor said.

He was released pending a Feb. 10 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on theft and illegal drug possession charges.

