Murphy Praises Paramus 'RHONJ' Star, Coronavirus Survivor Jennifer Aydin For Distributing PPE

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin is shining in another role -- donating vital personal protection equipment (PPE) to frontline medical workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday gave one of his #NJThanksYou shoutouts to "Garden State hero" Aydin of Paramus, who recovered from the virus along with her daughter, Gabby.

Aydin has been soliciting, rounding up and distributing PPE -- including 3,000 N95 masks for doctors, nurses and other critical workers, the governor said.

"Thank you for keeping our frontline responders in your thoughts,'' Murphy said during his briefing.

This week, Aydin donated 2,000 masks to Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan.

"After being fortunate enough to recover from Covid-19, I wanted to do something positive," she wrote in an Instagram post recapping the day.

"We are all In this together and they’re are happy endings!"

Aydin also said she has signed up to donate her blood to help others fight the bug.

Last month, Aydin let fans know she had tested positive for coronavirus in an Instagram video.

In the live video, Aydin recalled visits to Rochelle Park's ShopRite, BJ's in Paramus and Corrado's in Paterson wearing a "flimsy" mask from her husband, surgeon Bill Aydin's office.

Aydin said she thought she took all the necessary precautions, however, she didn't wipe down her groceries because she had so many.

On Monday, March 30, the local mom started feeling extremely fatigued, she said, and begged her husband to bring home a test despite not having a fever, cough or other common symptoms.

"There were a few rough days," Aydin said, noting a dense headache. "I was extremely tired and sleeping a lot."

Aydin had been sick for 10 days and was finally starting to feel better when she got her results back. In early April, Aydin reported that she was feeling much better and that things were going "in the right direction."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.