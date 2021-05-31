Contact Us
Mini-Van Slams Into Route 17 Gas Station

by Boyd A. Loving
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A minivan slammed into the front of a busy gas station mini-mart on Route 17 in Paramus.

Paramus EMS took one victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered serious following the multi-vehicle crash, responders said.

No other injuries were reported.

Borough firefighters and a Paramus Police Emergency Services Unit also responded to the Sunoco station on southbound Route 17 next to the PC Richard & Son before the entrance to the Garden State Parkway late Sunday afternoon.

