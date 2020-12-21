HEROES: Paramus Police Officers Rescue Suicidal Hackensack Man Atop IKEA Ledge

A suicidal Hackensack man sat on a ledge atop the parking deck at the IKEA off Routes 4 and 17, looking down with his legs dangling over the side, when Paramus Police Officers William Stallone and Nicholas Tanelli arrived Monday morning.

As the troubled 20-year-old man talked with his frightened mother and a few other witnesses 30 feet above the pavement, Stallen and Tanelli worked their way toward him, Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Stallone then grabbed him and pulled the man to safety with help from Tanelli, the deputy chief sdaid.

He was taken to nearby New Bridge Medical Center for a psychological evaluation.

Paramus police officers, like many others, are trained in crisis intervention by coordinators with the Bergen County Crisis Intervention Team, "an innovative police model that incorporates collaboration between law enforcement and mental health to respond to the needs of those in psychiatric crisis," Guidetti said.

"I commend both of our officers for their quick thinking and coordinated effort in reacting to the situation when the opportunity presented itself to make a rescue," he said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

