Contact Us
Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Damaging Wind Gusts That Could Cause Power Outages Will Be Main Threat From Major Storm System
News

FOUND! Aspiring NJ Cannabis Company Co-Founder From Bergen, 36, Safe, Sound, Police Report

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Darryl Impalli
Darryl Impalli Photo Credit: LinkedIn / INSET: Paramus PD

UPDATE: The self-described co-founder and owner of a fledgling Hackensack cannabis company has been found, Paramus police announced.

Darryl Impalli, 36, is safe and sound, they said without explanation Tuesday morning, Nov. 29. He'd been reported missing the night before.

Impalli recently wrote on a LinkedIn profile that his company, High Grass LLC, aimed to "change the game in retail cannabis operations by building a business focused on compliance, safety, diversity, and inclusivity."

Impalli said he established High Grass this past April to provide CBD, hemp and "soon to be" cannabis delivery.

"I have only been around a short time thus far," he wrote two months ago. "But what is truly clear is how helpful, transparent, and giving with information everyone in this cannabis industry I have come across so far has been.

"It’s real people getting ahead while helping others real people get ahead. It’s a true culture and community and there is no other industry like it," Impalli added. "Thank you so much again to everyone and I look forward to the struggle because the end goal is well worth it."

to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.