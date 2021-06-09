Employee Stabbed By Customer In Argument At Route 17 Gas Station

A customer pulled a knife and stabbed a Route 17 gas station employee in the chest during an argument Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The two were arguing when the customer suddenly attacked the employee at the Speedway station on the southbound highway near A&S Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m., Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

He was taken to the trauma unit Hackensack University Medical Center and was reported in stable condition, the chief said.

Officers seized his assailant at the scene, Ehrenberg said.

He was taken, in custody, to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an unknown medical condition, the chief said.

