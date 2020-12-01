Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
Drive-Thru COVID Testing Returns To BCC With One Slight Change

Cecilia Levine
The testing center at BCC turned cars away after just 15 minutes of opening Saturday, its second day of operation.
The drive-thru testing center at Bergen Community College is back, this time, with one slight change: Tests must be scheduled ahead of time.

The Paramus site first opened in March, and in its first day open reached capacity in four hours. Over time, less and less people were showing up for tests, and so the site closed sometime over the summer.

But with the number of new cases nearly back to where it was at the height of the first wave, the BCC testing site has reopened.  

More than 1,000 tests were anticipated to be performed opening day (Tuesday, Dec. 1), Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco told NorthJersey.com.

Tests are available to county residents free of charge, regardless of health insurance status. Tests must be scheduled through this online portal, in an effort to better manage the flow of traffic.

The new program offers nasal swab antigen tests, which return in 24 hours.

Residents must bring a form of ID, proof of Bergen County residency and an insurance card, if applicable.

The site -- a joint effort between New Bridge Medical Center and Bergen County -- is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on week days, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

On Tuesday, New Jersey reported an additional 4,661 new cases including 90 deaths. 

"We need all hands on deck to beat back the second wave," Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday in a tweet. 

"Mask up. Social distance. Wash your hands. Be smart."

Click here to reserve your spot at the BCC testing center.

