Contact Us
Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Feds: Hudson Grammar School Teacher From Morris Indicted On Child Porn Trafficking Charges
News

Did Driver Suffer Medical Episode Before Route 17 Crash?

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The GMC Envoy crashed off southbound Route 17 near Century Road in Paramus around 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
The GMC Envoy crashed off southbound Route 17 near Century Road in Paramus around 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver whose SUV crashed off Route 17 in Paramus might have suffered a medical episode, responders said.

Patrons and employees at a Starbucks near Century Road found him unconscious after the GMC Envoy crashed off the southbound highway near Century Road around 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Members of the Paramus Police Emergency Services Unit had to break a back window to get to him.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in an undetermined condition. The SUV was towed from the scene.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.