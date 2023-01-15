Did Driver Suffer Medical Episode Before Route 17 Crash?

A driver whose SUV crashed off Route 17 in Paramus might have suffered a medical episode, responders said.

Patrons and employees at a Starbucks near Century Road found him unconscious after the GMC Envoy crashed off the southbound highway near Century Road around 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Members of the Paramus Police Emergency Services Unit had to break a back window to get to him.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in an undetermined condition. The SUV was towed from the scene.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.