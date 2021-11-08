Contact Us
Crashed, Burning Motorcycle Found On Garden State Parkway, Police Search For Rider
Crashed, Burning Motorcycle Found On Garden State Parkway, Police Search For Rider

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
NJ State Police searched for the operator of the crashed, burning motorcycle on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

Responders to a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus early Monday night said they found a burning motorcycle in the middle lane, skid marks on the roadway -- and no rider.

Fearing the rider was ejected into the woods, New Jersey State Police summoned a Maywood police bloodhound to join an extensive search on the southbound Parkway near mile marker 162.1.

A State Police Northstar helicopter with thermal imaging cameras hovered overhead.

Paramus firefighters extinguished the flames following the crash, which occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Traffic, meanwhile, was backed up for miles.

The southbound left lane was reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

