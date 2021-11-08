Crashed, Burning Motorcycle Found On Garden State Parkway, Police Search For Rider

Responders to a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus early Monday night said they found a burning motorcycle in the middle lane, skid marks on the roadway -- and no rider.

Fearing the rider was ejected into the woods, New Jersey State Police summoned a Maywood police bloodhound to join an extensive search on the southbound Parkway near mile marker 162.1.

A State Police Northstar helicopter with thermal imaging cameras hovered overhead.

Paramus firefighters extinguished the flames following the crash, which occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Traffic, meanwhile, was backed up for miles.

The southbound left lane was reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

