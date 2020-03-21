Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
COVID-19: Bergen County Cases By Municipality, Teaneck Highest With 97

Bergen is getting hit the hardest of all the counties in the COVID-19 outbreak across New Jersey.

Of the 1,327 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in the state, 363 of them were in Bergen as of Saturday evening, officials said.

The updated numbers in Bergen were released hours after Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order closing all non-essential businesses and urging residents to stay at home.

Teaneck had 97 presumptive positive cases -- by far the most of any municipality in Bergen County. Bergenfield and Englewood both had 23, the second-highest number of cases.

Here's a breakdown of presumptive positive cases across Bergen County, according to Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco:

  • Allendale: 2
  • Alpine: 1
  • Bergenfield: 23
  • Bogota: 3
  • Carlstadt: 1
  • Cliffside Park: 5
  • Closter: 1
  • Cresskill: 1
  • Demarest: 3
  • Dumont: 6
  • East Rutherford: 1
  • Edgewater: 5
  • Elmwood Park: 8
  • Emerson: 1
  • Englewood: 23
  • Englewood Cliffs: 2
  • Fair Lawn: 16
  • Fairview: 2
  • Fort Lee: 9
  • Franklin Lakes: 7
  • Garfield: 5
  • Glen Rock: 5
  • Hackensack: 11
  • Hasbrouck Heights: 1
  • Hillsdale: 1
  • Ho-Ho-Kus: 3
  • Leonia: 3
  • Little Ferry: 3
  • Lodi: 4
  • Lyndhurst: 6
  • Mahwah: 4
  • Maywood: 5
  • Midland Park: 1
  • Montvale: 6
  • Moonachie: 2
  • New Milford: 5
  • North Arlington: 1
  • Norwood: 2
  • Oakland: 1
  • Old Tappan: 7
  • Oradell: 8
  • Palisades Park: 2
  • Paramus: 6
  • Ramsey: 1
  • Ridgefield: 1
  • Ridgefield Park: 2
  • Ridgewood: 12
  • River Edge: 1
  • River Vale: 1
  • Rochelle Park: 1
  • Rutherford: 2
  • Saddle Brook: 3
  • Saddle River: 3
  • South Hackensack: 2
  • Teaneck: 97
  • Tenafly: 2
  • Upper Saddle River: 3
  • Waldwick: 1
  • Washington Twp.: 5
  • Westwood: 3
  • Wood-Ridge: 4
  • Woodcliff Lake: 5
  • Wyckoff: 3

Here's the county-by-county breakdown:

  • Middlesex County: 116
  • Essex County: 107
  • Hudson County: 97
  • Monmouth County: 92
  • Union County: 81
  • Passaic County: 67
  • Morris County: 64
  • Ocean County: 62
  • Somerset County: 34
  • Mercer County: 30
  • Burlington County: 21
  • Camden County: 15
  • Hunterdon County: 14
  • Gloucester County: 6
  • Sussex County: 6
  • Warren County: 5
  • Atlantic County: 4
  • Cape May County: 2
  • Cumberland County: 1

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

