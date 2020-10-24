COVID-19: 2 Dead, 36 Sickened In Paramus Nursing Home Outbreak

Two residents died and 36 were infected in a recent COVID-19 outbreak at a Paramus nursing home, records show.

An investigation into the Dellridge Health & Rehabilitation Center on N. Farview Avenue was being conducted by state and local health officials, NorthJersey.com reports, citing a New Jersey DOH spokeswoman.

As of Friday, the 96-bed facility was among 164 nursing homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks.

There is a possible link between positive cases discharged from the hospital -- particularly, Pascack Valley Medical Center -- to the nursing home, according to NorthJersey.com, which cites two patients.

The investigation will examine any possible connection to PVMC, where 11 of the hospital's 800 staff members either tested positive or were instructed to quarantine, the media outlet reports citing a spokeswoman for the state health department.

The Family of Care health system owns Dellridge, along with other facilities in Montclair -- which lost 15 residents to the virus last spring -- Paterson and Woodcliff Lake.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.