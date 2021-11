No serious injuries were reported when a car collided with a commuter bus at a busy Paramus intersection.

The private vehicle was headed south on Paramus Road when it collided with an out-of-service New Jersey Transit 163 bus heading west on East Ridgewood Avenue shortly before 2 p.m., responders said.

Paramus firefighters popped a door on the private vehicle to free the driver.

Borough police were investigating.

