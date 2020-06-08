6ix9ine's Visit To Bergen County Mall Ends With Instagram Clip Depicting Fake Fight

6ix9ine made a recent visit to a Bergen County mall that ended with the “TROLLZ” rapper running through the streets with his security team.

Fresh off of house arrest, 6ix9ine visited Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus on Tuesday, AllAboutLaughs reports.

What began as a typical trip soon turned chaotic as fans of the rapper — also known as Tekashi — took notice and trailed him throughout the mall, according to the report.

A series of tweets from other mall shoppers confirmed the rapper’s presence and noted that his security team was “excessively aggressive” while attempting to shield him from fans, the report said.

Determined to disprove those who thought he seemed fearful for his safety, the rapper ended the trip by sharing a satirical Instagram video of what appeared to be him running through the streets around the mall.

The mock clip shows the rapper being chased by a videographer who asks: “Where you going? Next store to catch a few? Come here!” as if he's trying to pick a fight.

After about 10 seconds, the rapper stops running and turns to the camera.

“You dropped your dollar, bro; it’s all good,” the man chasing him can be heard saying calmly while handing the rapper a dollar bill.

“This what ya been waiting for, you ready?” the satirical video was captioned.

AllAboutLaughs

