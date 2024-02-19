New Starbucks With Drive-Thru Opens In Bergen County

The coffee chain's new location is located on River Street at the Print House, a mixed-use development complete with eateries and medical offices at the former site of the Bergen Record.

The 3,000-square-foot Starbucks includes an outdoor patio and drive-thru.

The leasing agreement was announced by NAI Hanson, who represents the River Street development, last March. Blue Foundry Bank and Hackensack Meridian Health also inked lease deals.

"Welcoming its first residents last year, the first 271 residential units of phase one at Print House are now fully leased with phases two and three currently under construction," NAI Hanson said in the March 2023 news release.

"Print House will bring over 650 luxury multifamily units and over 30,000 total square feet of retail space while also providing residents and visitors with riverfront access and a wide variety of public outdoor spaces to the City over the next several years.

"Once completed, the development will not only be the largest riverfront community of its kind in Hackensack but a successful reinvention of the historic site that ensures it can continue to serve as an invaluable economic catalyst in the city’s ongoing transformation."

