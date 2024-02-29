Meet The Leaplings: Introducing New Jersey's Leap Year Babies

Baby boy Oliver Grayson Corrado was born to parents Chelsea and Matthew Corrado, at 2:08 a.m., at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Oliver weighed 8 lbs. 13 oz. at birth and is the Tinton Falls couple’s first child.

Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center in Red BAnk welcomed a baby girl born at 8:12 a.m., on Leap Day.

Erika and Dan Martin of Dumont welcomed their baby boy, whose name was not announced, at Englewood Health.

The odds of being born on Leap Day or Feb. 29 is 1 in 1,461, HMH explained These babies are called leaplings. Approximately 362,900 Americans have a Feb. 29 birthday, according to the Social Security Administration.

Many "leaplings" choose to celebrate their birthday on Feb. 28, but they go all out when it's their special day.

This year, more than 70 people born on Feb. 29, took part in a special cruise around the Bahamas. The tradition began in 2020. Anthony, TX and Anthony, NM consider themselves "The Leap Year Capital of the World," holding a party every four years to celebrate.

A woman in Oklahoma celebrated her 25th birthday when she turned 100.

And being born on Leap Day means you still get to share a birthday with celebrities. Ja Rule, Dennis Farina, Dinah Shore and Tony Robbins are all leaplings Superman was also born on Feb. 29,

New Jersey hospitals who welcomed leap year babies can email photos and info to clevine@dailyvoice.com or sbarron@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.