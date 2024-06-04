Meet Meghan Trainor In Paramus

The singer is signing copies of her album "Timeless" at the Barnes and Noble in Paramus at 634 N State Route 17 on Friday, June 7 at 3 p.m. This is the sixth album for the "All About That Bass" singer.

"Timeless" features the hit single, "Been Like This," a collaboration with the rapper T-Pain.

Attendees can get either their CD or vinyl edition signed and a photo with Trainor. Trainor will not be personalizing records.

For more information on the signing and to purchase tickets, click here.

