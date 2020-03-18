'New York Times' Features Paramus Sensory Store That Happened Completely By Accident

What started as a bubble lamp business has become a Paramus hot spot for local of kids with sensory processing disorders.

SensoryMoon on Hobart Road was featured in a "New York Times" article that tells how owner Moiz Rauf's success happened "completely by accident."

It all started with colorful, LED bubble lamps. He thought they'd sell as novelty, decorative items -- but the overwhelming response from parents, teachers and therapists of kids with sensory needs proved Rauf needed to recommit his store.

And he did.

“Raising a child with special needs involves a lot of sacrifice: physical, emotional, financial, social, and otherwise,” reads the SensoryMoon website .

“And while we can't ever take those burdens away from you - or indeed, even understand the full extent of them - the least we can do is try to help.”

Click here to read the full story on New York Times.

