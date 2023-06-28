Italian Chocolatier Opening At Westfield Garden State Plaza

Venchi, which was founded in Turin in 1878, announced it has signed a lease to bring a Venchi ChocoGelateria to Westfield Garden State Plaza. This is Venchi's second location in New Jersey, joining one in Short Falls.

The Westfield location will be the only location to host a Chocoviar Wall. Chocoviar is Venchi's spin on "chocolate caviar" featuring cocoa pearls made from 75 percent Cuor di Cacao. It will also offer flavors like gianduiotti, cremini, pistachio, hazelnut along with gelatos, Italian coffees, hot chocolates and crepes with with hazelnut chocolate spread.

The location is set to open in fall 2023 on Level 1 near Nieman Marcus.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.