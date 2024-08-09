High Winds Wreak Havoc In NJ Leaving Roads Closed, Hundreds Without Power

As of 12:30 p.m., several trees had been downed, complicating travel for Garden State motorists.

In Brick Township and Millstone, more than 500 residents were without power. Two-hundred people were without power in Holmdel and more than 400 in Flemington, the JCP&L outage map shows.

In Flemington, a crash was reported on Route 12, downing wires, which may be the cause of the outage (as opposed to high winds).

Hundreds of residents were also in the dark in Long Valley, Knowlton, and Hardwick. Sporadic outages were being reported across Warren, Morris, Sussex, and Hunterdon counties.

The following roads were closed as of press time, according to the NJDOT:

Route 17 north exit ramp to Sheridan Avenue in Waldwick, all lanes closed due to downed tree

Route 24 west in Morris Township at Exit 1, one lane closed due to downed tree

Route 29 north at Byram Kingswood Road, all lanes closed due to downed tree

Kinderkamack Road in Hillsdale closed due to downed tree

Meanwhile, a tornado watch was in effect for much of the region as Hurricane Debby nears.

