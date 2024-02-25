Fair 25°

SHARE

Gotcha (x2)! Paramus Officer Chases Down Separate Suspects From Same Mall Incident

A Paramus police officer chased down two separate suspects who fled the Bergen Towne Center, authorities said.

Leanger Ramon Mendez, Yerbinson Zapata-Zus&nbsp;

Leanger Ramon Mendez, Yerbinson Zapata-Zus 

Photo Credit: Paramus PD / BACKGROUND: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)
Leanger Ramon Mendez, Yerbinson Zapata-Zus&nbsp;

Leanger Ramon Mendez, Yerbinson Zapata-Zus 

 Photo Credit: PPD
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Two men and a woman all bolted from the Nordstrom Rack, then ran in different directions, after stealing Burberry and Givenchy apparel and a Reaction wristwatch worth nearly $667 combined, Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Officer Kevin Grady, who was among the responders, ran after Yerbinson Zapata-Zus as he fled east on Route 4 near Forest Avenue, the chief said.

Zapata-Zus resisted after Grady grabbed him, Guidetti said, but he was quickly subdued.

Grady was driving him back to headquarters when Sgt. Keith Bland reported seeing a second suspect running on Forest Avenue near Belfi’s Towing, the chief said.

Grady pulled up, hopped out and chased him down, as well, he said.

That man, identified as Leanger Ramon Mendez, and Zapata-Zus -- both 25 from the Bronx -- were brought to police headquarters and charged with resisting arrest and shoplifting-related offenses.

The woman got away.

Also responding was Officer Sean Casey.

to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE