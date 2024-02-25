Gotcha (x2)! Paramus Officer Chases Down Separate Suspects From Same Mall Incident

Two men and a woman all bolted from the Nordstrom Rack, then ran in different directions, after stealing Burberry and Givenchy apparel and a Reaction wristwatch worth nearly $667 combined, Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Officer Kevin Grady, who was among the responders, ran after Yerbinson Zapata-Zus as he fled east on Route 4 near Forest Avenue, the chief said.

Zapata-Zus resisted after Grady grabbed him, Guidetti said, but he was quickly subdued.

Grady was driving him back to headquarters when Sgt. Keith Bland reported seeing a second suspect running on Forest Avenue near Belfi’s Towing, the chief said.

Grady pulled up, hopped out and chased him down, as well, he said.

That man, identified as Leanger Ramon Mendez, and Zapata-Zus -- both 25 from the Bronx -- were brought to police headquarters and charged with resisting arrest and shoplifting-related offenses.

The woman got away.

Also responding was Officer Sean Casey.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.