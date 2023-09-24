Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 61°

Garden State Parkway Crash Kills Englewood Driver, Woodcliff Lake Passenger, Both 20

A 20-year-old Englewood man was killed and a 20-year-old Woodcliff Lake companion seriously injured in a horrific overnight crash Sunday on the Garden State Parkway, authorities confirmed.

NJ State Police are investigating the cause of the fatal crash on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Paramus.
Jerry DeMarco
Their Nissan was headed south when it ran off the roadway to the right, crashed through a guardrail and barreled down an embankment, slamming into trees and overturning near Exit 160 in Paramus at 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24, New Jersey State Police Detective 1 Jeffrey Lebron said.

One of the occupants was ejected and the other pinned beneath the vehicle, responders said.

The driver, Jadon Johnson, was killed and his passenger hospitalized with serious injuries, Lebron said.

State Police are investigating the cause, the detective said.

