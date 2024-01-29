Four NJ Restaurants Make Yelp's Top 100 In America

Four restaurants from the Garden State made Yelp's annual Top 100 US Restaurants 2024 list.

Boomchia in Montclair ranked 21st on the list. The restaurant has a five star rating on Yelp serves up healthy bowls, offering ingredients like dark chocolate granola, blue coconut, bananas, cashew butter and gogi berries.

"Best Chia Acai bowl," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "The ingredients are so fresh and high quality. I love the seasonal ingredients they have to offer. I had my first bowl today and the staff was so helpful to walk me through the ingredients and made my first time bowl so tasty."

Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield ranked 37th on the list. Yelpers, who rated the restaurant 4.8 stars, love the milk-fed pork chops, grilled shrimp and wild mushroom crepes.

"The food is top notch along with the service," wrote Yelp reviewer. "They have a seasonal menu so they are always changing things up to keep you excited about the next best thing. They have great service and make everyone feel welcome that walks through the door."

Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park ranked 65th on the list. The restaurant has an 4.6 rating on Yelp, and is known for its popular sushi rolls like Lincoln Park with shrimp tempura, crab with avocado, spicy tuna, teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo on top, the Godzilla with spicy tuna, avocado with crab, scallion, crunchy, teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo on top and the Kenko special with spicy tuna with salmon, tuna, white fish, crab meat, masago and spicy mayo on top.

"Kenko has great food, with generous portions," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "Love ordering out and eating in. The service is good and everyone is friendly."

Sabor Unido in Newark ranked 83rd on the list. The restaurant has a 4.6 rating on Yelp and is known for its Brazilian and Portuguese food offering Bife Acebolado, steak with onions and Frango Assado, a roasted chicken.

"Sabor Unido is truly an awesome downtown gem," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "The small and cozy space, complemented by outdoor seating and a bar, creates a delightful atmosphere. The staff's friendliness and attentiveness enhance the dining experience. Sabor Unido has successfully combined great food, friendly service, and a cozy ambiance, making it a top choice in Newark. Highly recommended."

