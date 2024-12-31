Drones Banned Over Another 9 NJ Towns: Here's Where

The FAA’s move, announced Monday, Dec. 30, comes in response to a spate of drone sightings near "critical New Jersey infrastructure," as previously reported by Daily Voice.
On Dec. 19, the FAA issued 22 Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR), barring drones from certain areas. Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 24, more were added.
Now, with the latest additions, the no-fly zone just got a whole lot bigger.
Drone enthusiasts, take note: If you’re planning a New Year’s flyover in these newly banned areas (marked with one asterisk for Dec. 30 and two for Dec. 24), you’ll need to rethink your flight path. The restrictions will remain in place through Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, so your buzzing gadgets will have to sit tight for a few more weeks.
Check your maps, drone operators—there’s no winging it here.
- Absecon**
- Atlantic Highlands*
- Avenel**
- Bayonne
- Bayville**
- Belford (multiple areas)
- Branchburg
- Brick**
- Bridgewater**
- Burlington
- Camden
- Cedar Grove
- Clifton
- Colts Neck**
- Columbus**
- Delran**
- Edison
- Elizabeth
- Evesham
- Fort Hancock*
- Gloucester
- Hamilton
- Hancocks Bridge
- Harrison
- Highlands*
- Howell**
- Jersey City
- Kearny
- Linden (multiple areas)
- Lebanon
- Metuchen
- Neptune**
- North Brunswick
- Paulsboro (two areas)*/**
- Perth Amboy**
- Pleasantville**
- Port Reading*
- Sewaren
- Short Hills**
- Somerset**
- South Brunswick
- South Kearny*
- Wall Township**
- Westampton
- West Brick**
- West Creek**
- West Deptford**
- Westville*
- Winslow
The FAA did not say why those municipalities were selected.
