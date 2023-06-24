Overcast 74°

SHARE

Driver, Passenger Hospitalized After Uber Barrels Into Parked Teslas Off Route 17

An Uber driver and his female passenger were hospitalized after a chain-reaction collision that sent his sedan off rain-slicked Route 17 and into the parking lot of a Tesla dealership.

Outside the Tesla Paramus dealership on northbound Route 17 before A&S Drive.
Outside the Tesla Paramus dealership on northbound Route 17 before A&S Drive. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Two vehicles in the Tesla Paramus lot on the northbound highway just before A&S Drive were damaged by the Toyota Corolla shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday, June 24.

The pair in the Corolla were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by Paramus EMS.

Citywide Towing removed the sedan.

A second car involved in the crash, a Nissan Sentra, had to be towed, as well.

No injuries were reported involving that car.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE