Danish Import: Copenhagen Kitchen Designer Opens Paramus Showroom

With IKEA already entrenched in the city, Reform, a kitchen brand design company based in Copenhagen, announced it is opening a showroom in Paramus at 160 NJ-17 North. The Paramus location is one of five locations the Danish company has in the US and its first in the Garden State.

The Paramus showroom is one of Reform's largest and features full-scale kitchens and a wide array of appliances, designed to highlight the company's Scandinavian heritage.

"We are excited to bring Reform's Scandinavian aesthetic to the heart of New Jersey...while catering to the unique needs and preferences of the American market," Scott Bird, executive vice president and managing director of Reform, said.

