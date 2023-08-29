Carjackers Fail In Paramus, Succeed In Fair Lawn, Crash In Englewood

It began at 11:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, when the masked pair approached a driver who’d stopped for a cup of coffee at the BP station on eastbound Route 4 in Paramus.

The victim was parked in the lot when the robbers ordered him out of his 2021 Volkswagen Jetta at gunpoint and forcibly took his wallet, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

He fled into the convenience store at the station with the key fob still in his pocket, the chief said.

Unable to start the car, the robbers ran across the Saddle River Parkway footbridge behind the gas station leading to Fair Lawn, Guidetti said.

There they hijacked a 2016 Honda, he said.

Responders said a knife was shown in the carjacking.

An alert was issued and Teaneck police a short time later spotted the Honda on eastbound Route 4.

Englewood police pursued the vehicle into their city before the robbers crashed at the end of a dead-end street and bailed out, Englewood Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

They eluded capture despite what the lieutenant said was an “exhaustive and immediate search effort.”

Both remained at large on Tuesday.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that can help identify the carjackers is asked to call either Paramus police at (201) 262-3400 or Fair Lawn police at (201) 796-1400.

