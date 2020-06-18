Two Drive-In Theaters Coming To Paramus

As malls throughout the state received approval to reopen their doors, Paramus officials have approved two plans for drive-in movie theaters, reports say.

The first theater will be located in the parking lot of Westfield Garden State Plaza, which, ironically, was one of New Jersey’s last drive-in theaters before it was demolished and turned into one of the mall’s parking lots in the 1980s, NorthJersey reports.

The second drive-in theater is opening on Midland Avenue south of Paramus Park Mall. Both theaters will open in July and show movies through October, the report said.

Another two theaters in Bergen County are located at Demarest Farms and Rockleigh Country Club.

The Garden State Plaza theater will be operated by MegaBite Events. Movies will be shown on the theater’s 40-foot screen most Fridays.

Tickets are available for purchase online at a price of $20 per car with proceeds going benefiting Englewood-based food pantry, Center for Food Action, the report said.

Three or four food trucks will also be on site to provide refreshments.

Meanwhile, the Midland Avenue theater will be run by Digital Sound, Light and Video Inc. showing movies Sunday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., reports say. Additional details are being finalized.

