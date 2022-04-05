These Retailers Just Inked Deals At Bergen Town Center Amid Renovations

Kohl's is among one of the new tenants coming to Paramus' Bergen Town Center, currently undergoing renovations.

The department store will be relocating from its current location across the street, and occupying a prime position facing Route 4, Urban Edge Properties announced.

Hackensack Meridian Health, the largest health provider in New Jersey, will establish a significant presence at the property with an 80,000-square-foot new state-of-the-art medical office facility.

Chick’n Cone and Ani Ramen will join the mall's dining line-up while V/O Med Spa brings a high-quality beauty services brand to the mix. Pandora Jewelry will also be opening at the mall.

"In anticipation of these new arrivals, Bergen Town Center is also undergoing renovations to improve walkability, navigation and access to fresh air and light for shoppers," UEP said.

Chick’n Cone’s first location in New Jersey brings the much anticipated fast-casual restaurant’s super-popular chicken-filled waffle cones. Ani Ramen is a fast-growing local favorite and draws a cult following serving several iterations of ramen, along with appetizers like bao buns and chicken karaage.

