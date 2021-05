A popular Taiwanese restaurant with thousands of locations around the world has opened in Bergen County.

Quickly is located on S. Washington Avenue in Bergenfield.

Menu items include egg puffs, mochi waffles, a variety of chicken, shrimp and fries, rice bowls and more.

Quickly, 475 South Washington Ave., Bergenfield.

