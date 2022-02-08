North Jersey Musicians Lament Closing Of Route 4's Sam Ash Music

Sam Ash Music is where countless North Jersey musicians bought their first instruments. For many, it was a safe haven, a place to talk shop and bond with other musical hopefuls.

The Route 4 store in Paramus closed its doors after nearly 50 years last month — two years after the Pier 1 next to it — as a new furniture store prepares to take its place, NorthJersey.com reports.

And to say those same musicians are sad to see it go is an understatement.

"Back in the day it was a great store full of knowledgeable musicians behind the counters," one Facebook user commented. "Sad to see it go."

Home Elegance Furniture, LLC was approved last month, according to NorthJersey.com. Its attorney said during a Planning Board meeting that the business is looking to move forward with redevelopment swiftly.

Former Sam Ash employee Jes Rodriguez said on Facebook that working for the music store taught her a thing or two about family.

"This company and this group of coworkers- family I realize how much I value friendship companionship coworkers - that can truly be apart of your life," she writes. "Family is not always blood and it's something that is incredibly valued. I'm very grateful to have met you all."

No word yet on an opening date for Home Elegance Furniture, LLC.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.