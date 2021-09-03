John's Fried Chicken Opens Paramus Store

One of the most popular fried chicken joints in North Jersey is expanding to Paramus.

John's Fried Chicken will be opening a location in the shopping center at E. Ridgewood Avenue.

The family-owned Dominican restaurant opened in 1974 and has stores in New York City, Guttenberg, Union City, Dover, Cliffside Park and Paterson.

The eatery is known for its fried chicken, rotisserie chicken and more authentic Dominican fare.

John's Fried Chicken in 2019 was named among the top three best spots for chicken around New York City.

It's not clear which storefront in the shopping center John's Chicken will occupy, and an opening date has not yet been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.