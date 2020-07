A new Indian eatery is coming to Paramus.

Bombay Wala & Co is replacing the former KFC on Forest Avenue in Paramus, according to a sign hanging outside the storefront, located in the same shopping center as Dunkin' Donuts.

The sign says the company is the "pioneer of Indian street food."

No word yet on an opening date.

Bombay Wala & Co., 440 Forest Ave., Paramus

