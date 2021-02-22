Duck Donuts Announces Paramus Opening Date

Duck Donuts is almost ready to open its new Paramus store.

The doughnut shop will open sometime in March in the Sprout Brook Shopping Center on Route 17 north, according to a Facebook announcement.

The Pennsylvania-based company touts itself as the fastest-growing doughnut chain in the U.S.

Duck Donuts has dozens of locations across the U.S., including ones in Middletown, Green Brook, and Clark, New Jersey.

The shop is known for its freshly-made vanilla cake doughnut that customers can customize themselves.

⚠️OPENING UPDATE As you all know, working through a pandemic is extra unpredictable, and so we will NOT be able to open... Posted by Duck Donuts on Sunday, February 21, 2021

Duck Donuts, Sprout Brook Shopping Center at 556 Route 17 North, Paramus.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.