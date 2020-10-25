Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
Return to your home site

Menu

Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge

Nearby Towns

Business

Boston Based Gourmet Nut Shop Coming To Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Fastachi is coming to Ridgewood.
Fastachi is coming to Ridgewood. Photo Credit: sincerelysevenxo Instagram

Fastachi, a gourmet roasted nut shop born in Boston, is coming to Bergen County.

The shop opened in 1990 and is opening a store in Ridgewood, its website says.

"On a winter day in 1990, Fastachi opened its doors, to offer the world their goods," its website says. "Eager Bostonians were seduced by the freshly roasted aroma, and swiftly succumbed to these wholesome, hand crafted delights."

Fastachi carries an array of chocolates, nut butters, brittles, dried fruits and a variety of mixed nuts. All can be shipped across the U.S. No word yet on an opening date.

Fastachi, 14 Wilsey Square, Ridgewood

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Paramus Daily Voice!

Serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.